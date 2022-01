Two people are injured after a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Friday evening, according to police.According to the Bloomington Police Department, there was a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America, where two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.After a short lockdown, the mall has resumed normal operations and the scene is secure, the police department said on Twitter.Bloomington Police Department Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said during a press conference on Friday evening that the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. One of the police officers who was in the area of the incident said he heard one gunshot.She said that the Mall of America does prohibit guns, but individuals aren't checked for weapons when they enter.One additional male was grazed, but was released and was not transported to a hospital by ambulanceThe police department isn't looking for the suspect, according to the statement.A Fox 9 Minneapolis reporter tweeted that the mall's announcement system said that the situation is resolved.After the incident, the reporter tweeted that the "entire" north side of the Mall of America's third floor was blocked off with crime tape.