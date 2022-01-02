Society's Child
Two injured after 'shooting incident' at Mall of America, police say
Fox News
Sat, 01 Jan 2022 10:54 UTC
According to the Bloomington Police Department, there was a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America, where two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
After a short lockdown, the mall has resumed normal operations and the scene is secure, the police department said on Twitter.
Bloomington Police Department Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said during a press conference on Friday evening that the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. One of the police officers who was in the area of the incident said he heard one gunshot.
According to Clauson, one male was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the leg, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Another individual was grazed by a bullet but was not transported to a local hospital by an ambulance.
Clauson said that it appears there was an altercation between two males which resulted in a gunshot.
She said that the Mall of America does prohibit guns, but individuals aren't checked for weapons when they enter.
One additional male was grazed, but was released and was not transported to a hospital by ambulance
The police department isn't looking for the suspect, according to the statement.
A Fox 9 Minneapolis reporter tweeted that the mall's announcement system said that the situation is resolved.
After the incident, the reporter tweeted that the "entire" north side of the Mall of America's third floor was blocked off with crime tape.
The West won the world not by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion (to which few members of other civilizations were converted) but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence. Westerners often forget this fact; non-Westerners never do.
