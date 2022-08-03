© The Gambia Red Cross Society



At least 2 people have died and over 230 households have been severely affected or displacedAccording to the Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), affected areas include the capital Banjul and Kanifing Local Government Area, as well as the West Coast and North Bank Regions. Two people died and 1 was severely injured in storms and floods in North Bank on 30 July 2022.GRCS reported communities left isolated after roads were cut and many people are stranded, helpless and vulnerable. At least 235 households have been affected after flooding damaged homes. Some of the residents have moved to safer areas, taking refuge in public buildings. Flood survivors are in urgent need of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services."The forecasts indicates rains in the coming days which may increase the needs and vulnerability situation in the country. If immediate actions are not taken, severe public health conditions may emerge," GRCS added. Some relief items from GRCS stocks, including sleeping mats, blankets, mosquito nets and hygiene kits, have been distributed to affected communities.Banjul International Airport recorded 276 mm of rain during this time. More rain is expected in August and September and further flooding is possible.