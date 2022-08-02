© YouGov



Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer's determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. Corbyn said:Corbyn gave the interview on Al Mayadeen, a Beirut-based TV channel that has carried pro-Russia reporting since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Elsewhere in the interview, Corbyn condemned his expulsion from the parliamentary party, calling it "disgraceful". Citing Labour's strong performance in the 2017 general election and the surge in membership on his watch, he said:Corbyn also suggested that he had been criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on the Middle East.The Labour MP Margaret Hodge condemned his remarks. She said:A Labour source said of Corbyn's comments:Starmer has offered staunch support for the government's stance on Ukraine, including the provision of weapons and military training to the country's troops. He has stressed Labour's longstanding backing for Nato, which is preparing to expand significantly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Finland and Sweden poised to join.Starmer has also criticised theand hinted Corbyn's readmission to the party would require him to distance himself from the organisation.In a Guardian article earlier this year, Starmer said of Stop the War:Corbyn has had the whip suspended since November 2020, over his response to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission's report into Labour's handling of antisemitism under his leadership.in his Islington North constituency at the next general election. Some allies have suggested Corbyn might opt to stand as an independent instead, drawing on historic local support.