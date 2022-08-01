Earth Changes
Motorcyclist died after lightning struck him while driving on highway in Sinaloa, Mexico
Paudal.com
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 19:08 UTC
According to the first reports, the victim was traveling from north to south and was on his way to the city of Los Mochis, when almost upon reaching the stops, located in the Los Mochis ejido, a lightning strike struck him, causing him to immediately lose control of the motorcycle. and skidding several meters along the asphalt layer.
The accident was immediately notified to the emergency services, which responded promptly. The paramedics, upon arrival, confirmed that the man died instantly from the electric shock that ran through his body.
The deceased was identified as an inhabitant of the community of El Guayabo, who was surprised by the storm during his journey to Los Mochis.
Lightning contains up to a billion volts of electricity and can cause immense damage not only to buildings when they strike, but to humans and animals. They are becoming more frequent, with nearly 19 million hits recorded in the 12 months through March, a third more than a year earlier.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Take that, Putin! Finland stores may close in winter to conserve power
- Ann Coulter, top US conservative: 'Ukraine not America's business'
- Fyodor Lukyanov: Why are Serbia and Kosovo on the brink of war again?
- Lukashenko says Russia and Belarus could become 'closer'
- Best of the Web: At least 35 dead, hundreds still missing in eastern Kentucky flooding - 11 inches of rain in 8 hours - North Fork Kentucky River smashes record level by 5 feet (UPDATES)
- Motorcyclist died after lightning struck him while driving on highway in Sinaloa, Mexico
- Pelosi being used as bait?
- Gazprom cuts gas deliveries to Latvia over 'contract violations'
- Pandering to leftists: Starbucks gets what it asked for
- Fauci, Birx, & the small-print that destroyed America
- Social contagion? Teen girls mimic tics after watching Tourette's videos on Tiktok
- Floods kill 120 people in Afghanistan over past 1 month
- UK companies may face 'action' if they downplay climate risk, watchdogs say
- At least 10 killed in catastrophic floods in Eastern Region of Uganda
- Turkey vows to work with Syria against 'terrorists'
- Video shows Italian man beat Nigerian street trader to death 'after he said his girlfriend was beautiful'
- BBC faces backlash over claims it is 'disappearing women' by allowing 50/50 male and female target quota to be filled by transgender guests
- Iraqi protesters storm parliament again
- Two people mauled to death by dogs in Cape Town, South Africa
- Man dies after mauling by several dogs in Selma, California
- Fyodor Lukyanov: Why are Serbia and Kosovo on the brink of war again?
- Lukashenko says Russia and Belarus could become 'closer'
- Pelosi being used as bait?
- Gazprom cuts gas deliveries to Latvia over 'contract violations'
- Fauci, Birx, & the small-print that destroyed America
- Turkey vows to work with Syria against 'terrorists'
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Will US Provoke China-Taiwan War? Possible, But Only as 'Trump' Card to Upend Global Economy
- Is Pelosi's trip to Taiwan the 'Pearl Harbour moment' Jake Sullivan called for?
- Technocracy is Insane, Anti-Human and it WILL Fail
- Poland becomes South Korea's biggest arms customer, buys 1,600 tanks and artillery pieces and nearly 50 jets
- UK court denies Venezuela access to its $2bn gold reserves because it only recognizes US puppet Guaido
- "I hate Russians!" Norwegian consul caught on CCTV insulting staff at hotel in Murmansk
- Interest rate hikes will not save us from inflation
- World economy at risk of deglobalization - IMF
- Flashback: What the coming collapse may - and may not - look like
- White House spins House Democrat who won't support Biden reelection: '2024 is so far away'
- Desperation: Ukraine conducts drone strike on humanitarian convoy
- Lavrov and Blinken hold first top level call since February
- 'Busy' Lavrov will consider US request - Moscow
- American Diplomacy as a Tragic Drama
- Take that, Putin! Finland stores may close in winter to conserve power
- Ann Coulter, top US conservative: 'Ukraine not America's business'
- Pandering to leftists: Starbucks gets what it asked for
- Social contagion? Teen girls mimic tics after watching Tourette's videos on Tiktok
- UK companies may face 'action' if they downplay climate risk, watchdogs say
- Video shows Italian man beat Nigerian street trader to death 'after he said his girlfriend was beautiful'
- BBC faces backlash over claims it is 'disappearing women' by allowing 50/50 male and female target quota to be filled by transgender guests
- Iraqi protesters storm parliament again
- Twitter censors all content from The Epoch Times
- Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
- Scientists are undermining our trust in science
- Zelensky: "Americans are ridiculous, decadent, over-fed and I have contempt for them"
- German cities start to turn off public hot water, lights, fountains, and may cancel beer too
- How Stonewall turned against gay rights
- 5th doctor to 'die suddenly' this summer in Canada, the 27 year old collapsed during triathlon
- "These are animals, not people": Zelensky frees convicted child rapists, torturers to reinforce depleted military
- FDA, CDC sold out America's children — Could their betrayal bring down the entire childhood vaccine program?
- German cities impose cold showers and turn off lights amid 'Russian gas crisis'
- Court rejects Google's attempt to dismiss Rumble's antitrust lawsuit, ensuring vast discovery
- What's this? Biden administration authorizes construction of a wall near Yuma, Arizona
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud
- The seeds of the split: How Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
- Flashback: The day I understood the 'good German'
- Giant predatory dinosaur discovered with tiny arms, but it's not related to T. rex
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato and Kim Jong-Un Walk Into a Bar: Talking Timeaus and the Bible with Russell Gmirkin
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- China launches 2nd space station module that will host science experiments
- 'Manipulated' Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years
- Astronomer suggests it is time to look for near-Earth asteroids in the direction of the sun
- Amazing new JWST images of spiral galaxies: So beautiful even an astronomer could cry
- Same parts of the brain control processing of dozens of languages
- Earth's crust is 'dripping' under the Andes, scientists say
- Boston biotech Verve tests 'CRISPR 2.0′ in a patient for the first time
- 1.2 billion-year-old groundwater discovered in South Africa is some of the oldest on Earth
- New report shows micro-meteor impacts have left 'uncorrectable' damage to the Webb telescope's mirror
- Best of the Web: At least 35 dead, hundreds still missing in eastern Kentucky flooding - 11 inches of rain in 8 hours - North Fork Kentucky River smashes record level by 5 feet (UPDATES)
- Motorcyclist died after lightning struck him while driving on highway in Sinaloa, Mexico
- Floods kill 120 people in Afghanistan over past 1 month
- At least 10 killed in catastrophic floods in Eastern Region of Uganda
- Two people mauled to death by dogs in Cape Town, South Africa
- Man dies after mauling by several dogs in Selma, California
- Lightning strike kills 7 cows in Thailand
- Young boy killed by wild jaguar in rare attack near Brasil Novo, State of Pará, Brazil
- Iran raises death toll from mudslides and floods to at least 80 with 30 still missing (UPDATE)
- Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on July 30 - 3rd within 2 weeks
- Lightning kills man, daughter in Quezon, Philippines
- Lightning strike kills 4 women in Maharashtra, India
- France on course for driest July on record
- Australian tourist in serious condition after falling into thermal sinkhole in New Zealand
- Las Vegas flooding: Multiple casinos, entire Strip, airport under water
- Hailstorm turns roads in Estes Park, Colorado into a winter wonderland with hail a foot deep
- Mount Raung in East Java erupts
- UAE wadis flood, dam overflows after heavy rains batter country
- New surface stations report released - It's 'worse than we thought'
- At least six dead in floods near Tehran, Iran
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on July 11
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on July 7
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball explodes over Argentina on July 7
- Daytime meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 7
- Meteor fireball blazes through Japan's night sky on June 29
- The Netherlands: Higher vaccine uptake, higher mortality
- Medical journal finds unvaccinated COVID patients are contagious for LESS time than those vaxed or boosted
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
- Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children linked to adeno-associated virus - adenovirus is used as a vector in a number of Covid vaccines
- Research by UK gov't finds air pollution a likely cause of dementia in elderly people
- China approves Genuine Biotech's HIV drug to treat pneumonia in Covid patients as part of relaxing its 'zero covid' policy
- COVID jabs impacting male and female fertility?
- Pfizer mRNA vaccine goes into liver and changes into DNA, Swedish study finds
- Icelandic Study: Less than 0.06% of children experience severe Covid symptoms
- Eleven children report serious injury from the vaccines versus zero serious cases of covid, official data from Iceland show
- Polio found in Rockland County; vaccines urged to fight virus
- Building muscle with exercise and reassessing protein intake
- 'Cancelled' scientists reveal extent of overblown COVID response
- German Government admits Covid vaccines cause serious injury for one in 5,000 doses - But its own data show the real rate is one in 300 doses
- More than 150 comparative studies and articles on mask ineffectiveness and harms
- Depression 'is NOT caused by low serotonin levels': Study casts doubt over widespread use of potent drugs designed to treat chemical imbalance in brain
- Covid-19 Australia: 'Pandemic babies' with no immunity to viruses ending up in ICU
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
Quote of the Day
A man who does not think for himself does not think at all.
Recent Comments
Ann Coulter gets it right? Yeah, the end is right around the corner. I expect hell to freeze over anytime now.
The whole Bible debunking is bollocks, not because the Bible true, but because the main goal of Bible de bunkers is only to prove it false rather...
"Poland becomes South Korea's biggest arms customer, buys 1,600 tanks and artillery pieces and nearly 50 jets" -- no shortage of Barbaric...
This is tangential, but relevant because it is about War Propaganda, it was linked by Parzival. It is a presentation by NYU professor Mark Crispin...
First of all, I'm shocked every time I see this guy and his "crew" that they are still walking among us. They do not deserve to breathe the same...