A motorcyclist died while driving on a highway in Ahome, Sinaloa, after lightning struck him, reported the local Municipal Police who went to the scene of the incident.According to the first reports, the victim was traveling from north to south and was on his way to the city of Los Mochis, when almost upon reaching the stops, located in the Los Mochis ejido, a lightning strike struck him, causing him to immediately lose control of the motorcycle. and skidding several meters along the asphalt layer.The accident was immediately notified to the emergency services, which responded promptly. The paramedics, upon arrival, confirmed that the man died instantly from the electric shock that ran through his body.The deceased was identified as an inhabitant of the community of El Guayabo, who was surprised by the storm during his journey to Los Mochis.Lightning contains up to a billion volts of electricity and can cause immense damage not only to buildings when they strike, but to humans and animals. They are becoming more frequent, with nearly 19 million hits recorded in the 12 months through March, a third more than a year earlier.