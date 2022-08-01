A 59-year-old Selma man was mauled to death by "several dogs" on Sunday afternoon, the Selma Police Department reported.Officers responded to a call just after 1 p.m. in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found an individual attempting to separate the dogs from the victim. Officers administered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.The man did not survive his injuries. His identity was not released Sunday. The individual trying to separate the dogs was bit by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said in a news release. Police said the dogs escaped from a nearby home and attacked the victim while he was walking through the neighborhood. Police and an animal control officer captured and quarantined the dogs.Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack. Police said the owner of the dog was cooperating with investigators.(Warning graphic content)