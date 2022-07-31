© Facebook / Norwegian Consulate General in Murmansk



Norway's foreign ministry said it "deeply regretted" an incident after which security footage was shared on social media appearing to show a Norwegian consul insulting Russians at a hotel reception.In the video, posted on a Telegram channel reputed to be close to the Russian security services on Saturday, a woman introduced as Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norwegian consul in the Arctic city of Murmansk, appears exasperated as she waits for a clean room.in the edited version of the footage on the Mash channel.On Saturday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 500,000 times.The Norwegian foreign ministry said it "deeply regretted" the incident."The sentiments expressed do not reflect Norwegian policy or the Norwegian attitude towards Russia and the Russian people," it told news wire AFP, adding that the ministry was dealing with the incident "through the appropriate channels".According to the website of the Norwegian embassy in Moscow,The Norwegian foreign ministry did not specify whether the incident took place before or after the temporary closure of the consulate.The diplomatic incident comes at a time of great tension in relations between Russia and the West over Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which has prompted a volley of European and US sanctions against Moscow. Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday called the incident "outrageous".Russian diplomatic spokesperson Maria