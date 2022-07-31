A man and his daughter died when lightning struck in Barangay Tagbacan Ilaya in this town on Thursday.Jomar Funtilar, 37, and his daughter Jona were having dinner in their outdoor kitchen when they were hit by lightning, S/Sgt. Michael Adao said.The victims suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.Funtilar's youngest child was unhurt as he took shelter in the bedroom when a thunderstorm occurred.