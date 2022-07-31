Earth Changes
Iran raises death toll from mudslides and floods to at least 80 with 30 still missing (UPDATE)
Yahoo! News
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:05 UTC
More than 30 people died in two villages northwest and northeast of Tehran after a monsoon dumped heavy rain that triggered mudslides there, the report said. Almost two dozen people died in eight other provinces, and 21 of Iran's 31 provinces were affected by the heavy rain.
There were fears the death toll could rise further as at least 16 people remained missing and more bodies were being uncovered after the rains abated. The report said military personnel had joined rescue efforts and were helping transfer thousands from remote areas to safer places.
Last Saturday, flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province killed at least 22 people and affected about a dozen villages.
This week's storms are the deadliest among Iran's rain-related incidents in the last decade.
In 2019, a flash flood killed at least 21 people in the southern city of Shiraz, and two years earlier, a similar storm claimed 48 lives in northwestern Iran.
Mudslides in northern Iran in 2001 and in Tehran in 1987 killed 500 and 300 people, respectively.
Before Thursday's mudslide, authorities had warned residents of Tehran's mountainous areas about heavy rains and possible floods. More heavy rains were expected in coming days.
Authorities have blamed the high death toll on a wide disregard of safety measures by people who venture out in the storms, while critics cite mismanagement in construction projects as well as late warnings as other causes.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
See Also:
Latest News
- Young boy killed by wild jaguar in rare attack near Brasil Novo, State of Pará, Brazil
- Iran raises death toll from mudslides and floods to at least 80 with 30 still missing (UPDATE)
- Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on July 30 - 3rd within 2 weeks
- 5th doctor to 'die suddenly' in July in Canada, the 27 year old collapsed during triathlon
- Lightning kills man, daughter in Quezon, Philippines
- Lightning strike kills 4 women in Maharashtra, India
- "These are animals, not people": Zelensky frees convicted child rapists, torturers to reinforce depleted military
- FDA, CDC sold out America's children — Could their betrayal bring down the entire childhood vaccine program?
- German cities impose cold showers and turn off lights amid 'Russian gas crisis'
- Court rejects Google's attempt to dismiss Rumble's antitrust lawsuit, ensuring vast discovery
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- 'Busy' Lavrov will consider US request - Moscow
- American Diplomacy as a Tragic Drama
- The lights are going out across Europe
- CDC told Big Tech to censor COVID claims now debated by mainstream scientists, documents show
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- 'Horror chart' suggests Germany on brink of huge energy crisis
- White House resorts to 'economy doing great because it's not famine' defense
- 'Busy' Lavrov will consider US request - Moscow
- American Diplomacy as a Tragic Drama
- The lights are going out across Europe
- CDC told Big Tech to censor COVID claims now debated by mainstream scientists, documents show
- 'Horror chart' suggests Germany on brink of huge energy crisis
- White House resorts to 'economy doing great because it's not famine' defense
- Going to Samarkand
- Zelensky's elite 1st Separate Brigade battalion destroyed by Russian airstrikes
- Delusional G-7 nations push for price cap on Russian oil by early December
- Records show Dems pushing college loan forgiveness owe massive sums in student debt
- New Chinese aid for Syria has Israel worried
- Ukrainian MPs approve 'special status' for Poles
- Eric Adams rebuts Biden, says US is in recession and 'Wall Street is collapsing'
- FBI manipulating domestic terror stats - whistleblowers
- US judge seals Middleton case and the Clinton's body count grows
- Why is Europe silent on Ukraine's attempts to create a new Chernobyl?
- Lavrov is on Blinken's list of people to call
- 'Don't say we didn't warn you': China's top think tank sends pre-war warning to provocative Pelosi
- Russia and the EU's messy energy divorce places both sides in a race against time
- Whistleblowers: FBI manipulating 'domestic terrorism' data to fit Biden narrative
- 5th doctor to 'die suddenly' in July in Canada, the 27 year old collapsed during triathlon
- "These are animals, not people": Zelensky frees convicted child rapists, torturers to reinforce depleted military
- FDA, CDC sold out America's children — Could their betrayal bring down the entire childhood vaccine program?
- German cities impose cold showers and turn off lights amid 'Russian gas crisis'
- Court rejects Google's attempt to dismiss Rumble's antitrust lawsuit, ensuring vast discovery
- What's this? Biden administration authorizes construction of a wall near Yuma, Arizona
- $10.3 million settlement reached in first COVID vaccine mandate class action suit involving healthcare workers
- Elon Musk flips bird at Twitter, files countersuit in legal battle over purchase
- Chicago prosecutor quits: Blasts Kim Foxx in resignation letter, can't work for office 'I don't respect'
- Politician predicts consequences for Turkish fans over Putin chants
- University of Toronto mandates students to be TRIPLE vaccinated against Covid
- If telling the truth puts me on Ukraine's 'Russian propagandist' blacklist, I'll wear that tag proudly
- LA County abandons plan to reimpose mask mandate as multiple cities refused enforcement
- Jordan Peterson: Worst is yet to come from Trudeau Liberals
- Wikipedia restricts edits to 'recession' page after Biden denial of definition
- The Whole World is a Banana Republic
- Anti-junta protests in Guinea capital call for a return to elections
- Dutch farmer protest continues with tire fires on highways
- 9-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire, UK - violent crime highest in 20 years
- "Tipping Point": DC mayor calls for National Guard to 'indefinitely' help with bussed-in migrants
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud
- The seeds of the split: How Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
- Flashback: The day I understood the 'good German'
- Giant predatory dinosaur discovered with tiny arms, but it's not related to T. rex
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato and Kim Jong-Un Walk Into a Bar: Talking Timeaus and the Bible with Russell Gmirkin
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- China launches 2nd space station module that will host science experiments
- 'Manipulated' Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years
- Astronomer suggests it is time to look for near-Earth asteroids in the direction of the sun
- Amazing new JWST images of spiral galaxies: So beautiful even an astronomer could cry
- Same parts of the brain control processing of dozens of languages
- Earth's crust is 'dripping' under the Andes, scientists say
- Boston biotech Verve tests 'CRISPR 2.0′ in a patient for the first time
- 1.2 billion-year-old groundwater discovered in South Africa is some of the oldest on Earth
- New report shows micro-meteor impacts have left 'uncorrectable' damage to the Webb telescope's mirror
- China and TSMC: A looming tech nightmare no one is talking about
- Young boy killed by wild jaguar in rare attack near Brasil Novo, State of Pará, Brazil
- Iran raises death toll from mudslides and floods to at least 80 with 30 still missing (UPDATE)
- Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on July 30 - 3rd within 2 weeks
- Lightning kills man, daughter in Quezon, Philippines
- Lightning strike kills 4 women in Maharashtra, India
- France on course for driest July on record
- At least 25 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding - 11 inches of rain in 8 hours - North Fork Kentucky River smashes record level by 5 feet (UPDATES)
- Australian tourist in serious condition after falling into thermal sinkhole in New Zealand
- Las Vegas flooding: Multiple casinos, entire Strip, airport under water
- Hailstorm turns roads in Estes Park, Colorado into a winter wonderland with hail a foot deep
- Mount Raung in East Java erupts
- UAE wadis flood, dam overflows after heavy rains batter country
- New surface stations report released - It's 'worse than we thought'
- At least six dead in floods near Tehran, Iran
- Huge tornado filmed in Stratton, Colorado
- Woman mauled to death by family pit bull on Long Island, New York
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Antofagasta, Chile
- Magnitude-6.2 earthquake occurs in northern Chile
- Lightning has killed 750 people across India since April
- Japanese city alarmed by biting, clawing, attacking monkeys
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on July 11
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on July 7
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball explodes over Argentina on July 7
- Daytime meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 7
- Meteor fireball blazes through Japan's night sky on June 29
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
- Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children linked to adeno-associated virus - adenovirus is used as a vector in a number of Covid vaccines
- Research by UK gov't finds air pollution a likely cause of dementia in elderly people
- China approves Genuine Biotech's HIV drug to treat pneumonia in Covid patients as part of relaxing its 'zero covid' policy
- COVID jabs impacting male and female fertility?
- Pfizer mRNA vaccine goes into liver and changes into DNA, Swedish study finds
- Icelandic Study: Less than 0.06% of children experience severe Covid symptoms
- Eleven children report serious injury from the vaccines versus zero serious cases of covid, official data from Iceland show
- Polio found in Rockland County; vaccines urged to fight virus
- Building muscle with exercise and reassessing protein intake
- 'Cancelled' scientists reveal extent of overblown COVID response
- German Government admits Covid vaccines cause serious injury for one in 5,000 doses - But its own data show the real rate is one in 300 doses
- More than 150 comparative studies and articles on mask ineffectiveness and harms
- Depression 'is NOT caused by low serotonin levels': Study casts doubt over widespread use of potent drugs designed to treat chemical imbalance in brain
- Covid-19 Australia: 'Pandemic babies' with no immunity to viruses ending up in ICU
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Do Covid Vaccines Do Anything They're Supposed To?
- 'Alarming' rise in children trying to lose weight in England, say experts
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
Quote of the Day
The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.
- Robertson Davies
Recent Comments
Richmond, Va Sunday July 31 WILES, Austin B., M.D., passed away suddenly at the age of 38 on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. For the past six years,...
On the very last paragraph of the article there are 3 links. On the first there is a video about the timeline of past events titled '' The issue...
"We can't say yet how much gas will cost in November, but the bitter news is it's definitely a few hundred euros per household," said the 'green'...
Technically, it is not Germany that is at war with Russia, so why are they doing this to themselves? Makes zero sense.
She was a doctor, she should have known better. She paid for it. No sympathy from me. One less big pharma shill.
Comment: Update July 30
France24 reports: