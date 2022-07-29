hail
© Estes Park Police Department
Early Thursday morning, the police department of a town at the base of Rocky Mountain National Park shared photos of hail piled so high, that it looked like snow.

In a Facebook post, the Estes Park Police Department shared photos of roads covered in hail with the caption "Who had 'Elkhorn Avenue impassable in July' on their 2022 Bingo cards?"

People in the community helped drivers dig out cars and clear the street.

Still, a plow had to come in and clear out all of the piles of hail.

In addition to hail, storms across Northern Colorado Wednesday brought heavy rain, flooding, mudslides, and power outages.