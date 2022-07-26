Mt Lyford Alpine Resort near Christchurch announced on social media on Friday that it would not be opening—due to too much snow.
SORRY We tried. We are not going to make opening today. There is just too much snow on our road, the visibility is not improving. The lifts also have a good amount of rime ice on them so we will be spending the rest of the day getting everything sorted for a sunny Saturday with plenty of pow.
- Mt Lyford Alpine Resort
As you can imagine, the following day was pretty special for those that made it.
Too much snow?! Good problems...