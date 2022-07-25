☃️❄️⛄️❄️ LET IT SNOW ☃️❄️⛄️❄️



Snowfalls for the Eastern Cape, Lesotho and the Southern Drakensberg. Snow has already started falling in parts of Lesotho and we expect to see some good amounts of low-level snow in Underberg, Giants Castle and in the KZN midlands. pic.twitter.com/5RaZYD9SE5 — Snow News SA (@SnowNewsSA) July 23, 2022

The SA Weather Service said snow was evident over the eastern parts of Lesotho as well as the southern Drakensberg or north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.Although the measurements of snow could not be immediately confirmed on Sunday, forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi added the office had expected flakes to be about 1cm over high-lying areas or mountain peaks and up to 6 to 8cm over the southern Drakensberg.Kleinbooi said there were prospects of more snow this coming Saturday over the southern Drakensberg during the later parts of the day, especially if the expected systems are favourably positioned for it."It is still far out, and the forecast will likely change as we get closer to the time in question."On Friday morning, the SA Weather Services issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow for the southern Drakensberg from Saturday night into Sunday.The office also issued a snow advisory for other high-lying areas over the Eastern Cape.