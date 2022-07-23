Half-a-dozen people were killed and seven others injured after being struck by lightning during heavy rains in Banda in the last 24 hours. The administration has assured a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased under the Natural Disaster Relief Fund.It has been raining continuously in Banda since Thursday evening. Along with this, there have been lightning strikes in many places in the district, due to which six people died while seven were injured. They were said to be undergoing treatment in a hospital.Reports said that four people have died in Banda Sadar tehsil area and two people in Naraini area due to lightning.Most of the deceased included those who were working in their agricultural fields. A case was registered and the bodies were sent for autopsy. Officers of the Revenue department also collected details of those killed or injured so that compensation could be released accordingly.Banda's Additional District Officer Umakant Tiwari said that due to heavy rains in the district, six people died and seven were injured. A relief amount of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the dependents of the deceased. In case the deceased is a farmer, the dependents will be given Rs 1 lakh more under farmer accident insurance. He said all preparations have been made by the administration to deal with rains and floods.