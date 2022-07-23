Russia has been portrayed as a 'savage and barbaric' nation, from Ivan the Terrible to Vladimir Putin. But where does the image come from? The documentary explores the creation of the anti-Russian narrative in the West and how it spread to the media and popular culture.Researchers, historians and writers in the documentary claim Russia became a convenient target after the Great Schism. Throughout history, European rulers and philosophers constructed the image of an uncivilised nation, unfit for talks. For example, French philosophers Diderot, Voltaire and Rousseau argued if Russia could become a civilised country or if it was destined to remain barbarian.The mythical ferocious Russian bear and the tale of bad Russia still feature in the media and contribute to modern russophobia. The documentary traces the origins of the anti-Russian narrative in the West and explores who benefits from it.