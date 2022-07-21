"There's much snow. It is a spectacular day, with a lot of people, the truth is that we started the season in a very nice way", says the head of operation of the Batea Mahuida, Manuel Calfuqueo and invites the Snow Park. This season they improved the service at the refuge, with more menus and better facilities.I think that until October, we will surely have snow", says Manuel from the hill.and clarifies that the hill is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the hours and services are subject to weather conditions.(Translated by Google)