An elderly man is dead and his neighbour is in hospital after a dog attack in Noelville on July 14.Nipissing West OPP issued a short news release July 19 with some details about the incident.Just after 12 p.m. on July 14, OPP officers received a call for service from a residence on St. David Street in Noelville.The OPP said the owner of a mixed breed dog was attacked by his own animal, suffering such serious injuries the person had to be airlifted to hospital in an ORNGE helicopter.The story took a tragic turn after the dog owner's elderly neighbour witnessed the attack. The man rushed to his neighbour's aid, but suffered a medical emergency while trying to help and passed away.OPP said the dog has been seized by the Municipality of French River's animal control department.The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Nipissing West Crime Unit.