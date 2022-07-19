this is an "exceptional phenomenon" which hasn't been seen in French Polynesia since 2005

An unexpected weather event has damaged properties and flooded roads in the Cook Islands while French Polynesia is dealing with the aftermath of huge swells.have been labelled a highly unusual weather event by Cook Islands' emergency management director., there was damage that took place Tuesday night local time," Strickland said.He said there was an "unexpected sea surge" in Rarotonga., you name it, it was shifted onto the road."Low-lying coastal areas in Puaikura District along with Titikaveka, in Takitumu District, were the most severely impacted areas."At the Rarotongan Hotel, guests were shifted from their rooms, because some of the rooms were on the beach," he said.National emergency operation teams were activated from three villages to support the infrastructure team as they were busy.Strickland said while things have settled down, early on Thursday morning local time he received reports of northern Islands experiencing high seas, resulting in the closure of schools.Emergency services remain on high alert and fresh warnings have been issued for the Northern parts of the Cook Islands.A meeting is underway between Red Cross, police and other emergency teams.Cook Islands' meteorological service director Arona Ngari said homes were evacuated in Titikaveka and Arorangi districts.So, it is a pity, it is awful to see the damage from the high-pressure system," he said.All marine and water-related activities are forbidden for most of the territory including going to the beach.According to local meteorological authorities,A local fisherman Benjamin Tematahotoa said he is worried his boat will be lost in the flooding."Of course, it's worrying, that's why we are staying vigilant, and we are staying here," he said."If we really need to bring the boat back then we will tow it home. It's stressful especially if this is only the start. It's rising, it's rising, every five minutes, it's rising it looks like it's going to keep rising".La Premiere reported that two surfers were injured while attempting to surf during the high swells.