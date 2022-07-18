© Global Look Press / Dmitry Medvedev



A former Russian President appeared to warn that Ukraine could face yet another onslaught if they attempted to reclaim the contested region. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as President from 2008 to 2012, made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Second World War veterans.The deputy head of Russia's security council said:Crimea was annexed by the Kremlin back in 2014.Nations around the world condemned Vladimir Putin for the annexation.Ex-Foreign Secretary William Hague even said at the time: "This action is a potentially grave threat to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine."We condemn any act of aggression against Ukraine."However, according to the Times, Ukrainian President VolodymyrThe news comes after the Ministry of Defence warned that Putin's troops have been reinforcing their defensive positions."This includes the movement of manpower, equipment and defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhia, and in Kherson."Russian forces in Melitopol are also increasing security measures."They added: "Ukrainian forces have been applying pressure on the Russian defensive line in Kherson Oblast for over a month now, and recent political statements from both