"Today, with the release of these draft reports, one thing is clear: the Biden administration is talking a big game on carbon goals while simultaneously engaging in actions to undermine valuable clean, affordable, and renewable power resources on the Columbia River System, thus compromising energy stability across the region."

"We urge this administration to consider the facts, prioritize transparency, and utilize sound science and input from all tribes, industry groups, and the ratepayers themselves before coming to an outcome in any final report that would be catastrophic to the communities we represent."

"Amidst a national energy and supply chain crisis, it is unconscionable that dam-breaching advocates ... repeatedly attempt to force a predetermined, unscientific conclusion that will put our communities who are already struggling at risk.



In the Pacific Northwest, not only do we depend on this critical infrastructure for clean, renewable, and affordable energy, but transportation for 60% of the nation's wheat. The Snake River Dams are integral to flood control, navigation, irrigation, agriculture, and recreation in Central Washington and our region cannot afford to lose them."

The Biden administration's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)to ensure the survival of endangered salmon —A Monday draft report from the agency suggested thatThe "earthen portion of each dam would be removed, and a naturalized river channel would be established around the concrete spillway and powerhouse structures," according to the report.according to a 2016 fact sheet from the Bonneville Power Administration. The entity added this month thatThe replacement is made more expensive over time "due to increasingly stringent clean energy standards and electrification-driven load growth."Indeed, lawmakers from the region — including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) —noting that the administration issued a declaration of emergency last month with respect to the nation's grid capacity. The lawmakers' statement said:Citing data from the University of Washington, the lawmakers noted thatLast summer, the Pacific Northwest faced rolling blackouts — which are intentionally induced to preserve capacity in the long run — amid an historic heatwave, leading to roughly one dozen deaths. A reliability assessment from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation said earlier this year thatRep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced theHe said: