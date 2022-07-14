© Adobe



'We must do everything we can to avoid nuclear war'

"It doesn't matter who is bombing whom, it can be India and Pakistan or Nato and Russia. Once the smoke is released into the upper atmosphere, it spreads globally and affects everyone. We must do everything we can to avoid nuclear war. The effects are too likely to be globally catastrophic."

'The world simply cannot go down that path'

"Nuclear warfare results in dire consequences for everyone. World leaders have used our studies previously as an impetus to end the nuclear arms race in the 1980s, and five years ago to pass a treaty in the United Nations to ban nuclear weapons. We hope that this new study will encourage more nations to ratify the ban treaty.



"A nuclear war would be a significant planetary tipping point. With Russia at war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons, these findings are a strong warning that the world simply cannot go down that path."