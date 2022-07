John Bolton is a veteran U.S. diplomat and foreign policy hawk. As the man's Wikipedia page notes , he is "an advocate for military action and regime change by the US in Iran, Syria, Libya, Venezuela, Cuba, Yemen, and North Korea". So you could say he wants America to 'have a role in the world'.Bolton served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006, and as National Security Advisor to President Trump from 2018 to 2019. But he spends most of his time writing op-eds calling for the U.S. to bomb various countries, or to topple their governments.While Bolton is known for his provocative statements (such as when he openly called for "regime change" in Iran), yesterday he really said the quiet part out loud.Of course, the levity with which Bolton and Tapper treated the former's admission is extremely ironic given the subject they were discussing at the time: the alleged coup at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th - which many people (including Tapper himself) regard as a 'fundamental attack on democracy'.What's the relevance of all this? As I've noted before , the event that put Ukraine and Russia on a collision course was the 2014 Western-backed coup. The 'Revolution of Dignity', as it's officially known, saw the replacement of Ukraine's democratically elected (though highly corrupt) pro-Russian government with a government made up of (similarly corrupt) pro-Western nationalists.Incidentally, we know it was a 'coup' thanks to the leaked phone call between Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt, in which the former specifies who the new Prime Minister of Ukraine will be two weeks before the pro-Russian government was toppled. (What we don't know is whether the U.S. had prior knowledge of the Maidan Massacre .)Now, you might say, 'The U.S. deeply cares about democracy, which is why they backed the 2014 coup'. But that argument doesn't work. Ukraine was already a democracy (albeit a highly corrupt one).No, the most plausible reason why the U.S. backed the 2014 coup was to antagonize Russia, since the long-term goal of many neoconseratives (like Bolton) is to "see Russia weakened" or even to partition that country.Don't get me wrong: just because the U.S. was trying to antagonize Russia, doesn't mean Russia's invasion was justified. As Aaron Maté notes , "Even if a case could be made that Russia has the right to defend besieged ethnic Russians, that argument is undercut by Russia's decision to attack far deeper into Ukrainian territory."But it does suggest this war might have been avoided if the U.S. hadn't sought to change the status quo in 2014.