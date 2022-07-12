© Unknown



'is not coping much better now than it was at Covid's peaks. We are drowning - in Covid patients, cancer patients, the patients on the waiting list backlogs, and the patients whose conditions have become infinitely more complex and harmful because they've been waiting so long. There are so few staff - and those left are so burned out and traumatised - that patients are inevitably being neglected.'

'Major newsbrands have a crisis of trust'.

'Is the reason all establishment media are seeing huge drops in audience trust the fault of Russian disinformation? Or is it because they act as brazen mouthpieces for the establishment? Be sure all these outlets will tell you it's down to Russia.'

'46% of people (mostly women and young people) actively avoid the news because it has a negative impact on their mood. That's up from 24% in 2017.'

'I can't take it anymore. I can't take it financially — how am I going to make ends meet? I can't take it economically — no matter how hard you work, little seems to change. I can't take it culturally — nothing, no one out there seems to help me, aid me, be there for me. I can't take it socially — this whole society feels like it's against me.'

'And as people grow demoralized, they grow de-moralized. Their moral centers and cores stop working. Only the strong survive, and the weak perish? I had better become ruthless, cunning, cruel. I must learn how to be a knife. Not a lever, not an open hand. A closed fist. In the bitter battle for self-preservation, the great virtues — empathy, grace, truth, knowledge — all themselves become needless luxuries and unaffordable indulgences.'

'Who's the man behind the strikes which are threatening a week of rail chaos? Is he a champion of workers who deserve a pay rise or a politically motivated dinosaur? You decide after listening to my half hour conversation with Mick Lynch @RMTunion'

'Once You See How The Super Rich Run Everything Solely For Their Own Benefit You Cannot Unsee It'

'The whole country is suffering. And we have got a membership and a trade union that is prepared to fight for what we've got. What the rest of the country suffers from is the lack of power.



'The lack of the ability to organise and the lack of the wherewithal to take on these employers that are continually driving down wages, and making the working class in this country poorer, year on year on year, while the rich get richer and dividends are accelerated and the stock market is reasonably healthy. We've got full employment and falling wages, and that is a situation that has never happened before and it cannot be tolerated by working people or by the trade union movement.'

'What we're seeing here is a smokescreen caused by Covid, and many employers are taking this opportunity. They're using what is a temporary phenomenon - Covid - and the temporary phenomenon of people being told not to go to work as a smokescreen to get rid of decent conditions, decent pay rates and decent agreements.'

'Everybody wants our cities, towns and villages to recover. The way we do that, and one of the most important aspects of that, is by having a decent public transport system that can be relied on, is safe and accessible. Cutting staff, cutting services and cutting funding is the opposite to that, and nobody in our community should tolerate that from this government of billionaires who tell everyone else they've got to tighten their belts while they're raking it in.'

'What's remarkable about the Mick Lynch coverage is just how rarely we hear straightforward, working-class lefty union people in mainstream debate. Our media is dominated by a privately educated professional pundit class, their MP and banker chums, and it's all the poorer for it.'

'Lynch is currently dominating TV screens and social media, making mincemeat out of politicians and broadcast interviewers alike. He has stuck to his guns, confounded his opponents, and used simple, plain-talking language. He comes across as a working-class man who has made it to the top of his profession without selling out his principles, someone who makes it quite clear why the union is doing what it is doing irrespective of whether or not we agree with him.'

'I wish the government would meaningfully and consistently fund public infrastructure and the key workers who keep our city and society running. I'm tired of services being cut to the bone, everything being done on the cheap and workers being told to simply work harder to fill the gaps.'

'Collective action is the reason we have a weekend, among many other hard-won rights, and we must never stop fighting for them - capital certainly won't.'

'There's so many problems in this country that are caused by austerity, privatisation and cutbacks that in the end it's gonna be a reaction. It's not just the railway workers - it's teachers and nurses and everything. In the end, something's got to give. You can't carry on cutting back and people scrimping and saving. It doesn't work.'

First: 'Lynch knows that what he is saying is both factually correct and consistent. This contrasts with conservative voices who know what they are spouting is [a] pack of lies and drivel, and comically inconsistent.'



Second: 'Lynch understands fully what he is talking about. His knowledge allows him to counter any derisory interruption. This contrasts with conservative voices who know only a few mendacious soundbites with no in depth knowledge, and this causes them to fall.



'Third: 'Lynch speaks sincerely; he believes in all the points he makes. This contrasts with conservative voices who believe in nothing and are just playing a part for money.'

'Ive worked in the media alongside politicians for 25 years. Once you see how the super rich run everything solely for their own benefit you cannot unsee it. If people understood what lies in store for us they wouldn't be on strike, there would be a revolution #RailStrikes'

The Guardian Is 'A Tool Of The British Establishment'

'I have absolutely no illusions in the Guardian, none whatsoever. My mum brought me up to read the Guardian. She said, "It's a good paper you can trust". You can't. After their treatment of me, I do not trust the Guardian."



'There are good people who work in the Guardian, there are some brilliant writers in the Guardian, but as a paper, it's a tool of the British establishment. It's a mainstream establishment paper. So, as long as everybody on the left gets it clear: when you buy the Guardian, you're buying an establishment paper.'

'an analysis of the Guardian's treatment of the time that I was leader of the party needs to be made because they and the BBC had more unsourced reporting of anti-semitic criticisms surrounding me than any other paper, including the Mail, the Telegraph and the Sun.'

'We have a supine media in this country. The British self-confidence of saying we've got the best media in the world, the best broadcasting in the world, the best democracy in the world. It's nonsense, utter, complete nonsense. We have a media that's supine, that self-censors, that accepts D-Notices, doesn't challenge them, and the vast majority of the mainstream media haven't lifted so much as a little finger in support or defence of Julian Assange.'

'Labour has now claimed the centre ground - and has shown it can win. Since the horror of the last general election, we have rolled up our sleeves and focused on listening to the public and changing our party. We've rooted out the poison of antisemitism, shown unshakeable support for Nato, forged a new relationship with business, shed unworkable or unaffordable policies and created an election machine capable of taking on the Conservatives. Being able to win again has taken more than two years of hard graft from all those who ache to see the transformation a Labour government would bring the country we love.'

'Labour has "shed unworkable or unaffordable policies" but with no clear reference to what these are. Clearly, it's those promises he made during the Labour leadership election. Remember those? The talk of nationalisation of industries and services? We can now categorically see that Starmer's pledges were nothing short of manipulation of party members. This is despite the fact that with things like rail renationalisation, the public consistently supports it.'

A 'Bent' System Of Government

'You would hope that in a well-managed democracy the purpose of political power was to challenge the super-rich, make sure they didn't get what they wanted. Under [Boris] Johnson, political power has been a vehicle for the super-rich to make sure that they do get what they want.'

'The second element of Johnson is that the media class and the political class have merged in Downing Street; they are the same thing. And so all the stuff which we as journalists get taught at journalism school - it's the task of the press to hold government to account, and there is a sort of separation of powers - is no longer the case. There has been a merger.'

'The Murdoch Press, Associated Newspapers and the Telegraph group control approximately three quarters of the newspaper reading market. These three groups have been central to Johnson's success.



'Every title in all these groups supported Johnson's bid for the Tory leadership, his 2019 general election campaign, and through last month's vote of confidence. Throughout all of this they played down the corruption, fabrication, scandal, cronyism, law-breaking and incompetence of the Johnson government.'

'Very late in the day the reputational damage of sticking with Johnson has struck home. The newspapers, finally scared of their readers, are running for cover. On Wednesday, Rupert Murdoch's Times belatedly pulled the plug - "The prime minister has lost the confidence of his party and the country. He should quit now".'

'The global super-rich are looking for a British prime minister who will look after their interests without the reputational damage. Ex-chancellor Sunak, now the bookies' favourite, looks like their choice.



'A near-billionaire himself, he at least has no incentive to take bribes. But he's been at the heart of the bent Johnson system of government for almost three years, repeating the prime minister's lies and tolerating his incompetence, bigotry and incessant sleaze.'

'The next Tory leader will almost certainly pursue the same policies as Johnson. On Brexit. On civil liberties. On the Human Rights Act. The same English nationalism and cheap, ugly, vicious populism.



'Remember that all the leading candidates in the leadership contest served in Johnson's cabinet. They supported his policies, and in many cases repeated his lies.'

'He made a choice to define himself not against Boris Johnson, the billionaire's person. He decided to define himself as not being Jeremy Corbyn. That was the classic Blairite pivot. Blair chose to win by sucking up to Rupert Murdoch, and sucking up to the billionaires, and Starmer appears to be doing just the same thing.'