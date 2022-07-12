A large fire in a Kent field has now been extinguished, firefighters say.Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) were first called to Church Road in Cobham near Gravesend at 18:45 BST on Sunday.At it's heightwere at the scene.KFRS say the incident is not believed to be suspicious butAt its peak,and some firefighters are still at the scene to dampen any remaining hot spots.Previous advice for locals to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area has since been lifted.Image source, Lou SmithImage caption, A massive plume of smoke in the area was captured on camera during the blaze