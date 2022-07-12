© Getty Images / Sean Gallup



Gas shortages and skyrocketing heating costs might see many Germans unable to afford their heating bills this winter, Germany's Bild tabloid reported on Sunday, adding that the nation's Cities and Municipalities Association has suggested providing the most vulnerable people with public "warm-up" places instead. Some German cities have already gone ahead with such plans, the paper added., Bild reported, citing the city mayor, Jutta Steinruck.during the Covid-19 pandemic will now be potentially saving people from freezing winter temperatures, according to media reports.the mayor told Bild. The measure comes as the Cities and Municipalities Association calls for similar practices to be adopted by cities all over Germany.the association's head, Gerd Landsberg told the tabloid, adding that one should consider establishing, where people can stay, even during a very cold winter."According to Bild, Germany might experience not just another price hike in the coming winter but face an acute energy supply shortage in case Russia stops its gas supplies completely for whatever reason.The western German towns of Neustadt, Frankenthal and Landau have also been planning to create "heat islands" of their own for the winter, according to Bild. Other energy-saving strategies involve turning off external lighting for public buildings and traffic lights at night., it added.Last month, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom reduced the flow through the Nord Stream pipeline to 40% of capacity, citing operational risks after Canada had not returned a pipeline turbine sent there for maintenance.Moscow had earlier said that gas supplies to Europe would be increased if the turbine was returned. However,The developments come amid EU attempts to reduce the bloc's reliance on Russian energy amid a standoff over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.