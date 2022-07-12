The western German city of Ludwigshafen is about to convert its Friedrich-Ebert-Halle arena into a giant warm-up hall, Bild reported, citing the city mayor, Jutta Steinruck. The facility that used to host sports events, exhibitions and concerts and served as a vaccination center during the Covid-19 pandemic will now be potentially saving people from freezing winter temperatures, according to media reports.
Comment: There's little opportunity for citizens to enjoy art and cultural events in the new normal.
"We are currently preparing for all emergency scenarios for autumn and winter," the mayor told Bild. The measure comes as the Cities and Municipalities Association calls for similar practices to be adopted by cities all over Germany.
"Nobody can say exactly how dramatic the developments will be," the association's head, Gerd Landsberg told the tabloid, adding that one should consider establishing "heat islands" and "warm rooms, where people can stay, even during a very cold winter."
Comment: They could also call them 'balmy boudoirs', anything but admit that they've been forced to abandon their homes because they can't afford to heat them.
According to Bild, Germany might experience not just another price hike in the coming winter but face an acute energy supply shortage in case Russia stops its gas supplies completely for whatever reason.
Comment: Russia hasn't stopped the gas flow despite the West being directly implicated in waging war on their country, the only plausible reason they would half the flow is if the West escalated the already dire situation even further.
Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow guarantees reliable energy supply for Europe, adding that European customers would no longer see "off-the-scale" utility bills.
The western German towns of Neustadt, Frankenthal and Landau have also been planning to create "heat islands" of their own for the winter, according to Bild. Other energy-saving strategies involve turning off external lighting for public buildings and traffic lights at night.
The city of Dusseldorf plans to reduce heating temperatures for autumn and winter to save energy, Bild reported. The use of air conditioning in summer is to be reduced as well, it added.
Last month, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom reduced the flow through the Nord Stream pipeline to 40% of capacity, citing operational risks after Canada had not returned a pipeline turbine sent there for maintenance.
Ottawa said on Saturday it would return the turbine to Germany, following Berlin's requests.
Comment: Revealing that Germany lied when it claimed that the only reason flow had reduced was 'political'.
Moscow had earlier said that gas supplies to Europe would be increased if the turbine was returned. However, on July 11, Gazprom is set to close Nord Stream for 10 days for scheduled maintenance. During that time, all gas flows via the pipeline will stop.
The developments come amid EU attempts to reduce the bloc's reliance on Russian energy amid a standoff over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
Comment: Next up, for the lucky few, work houses! Or, perhaps they'll be more like pods?