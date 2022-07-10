An official at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), a government organization that coordinates medical care in the state, justified delaying meetings with the argument that "urgency is a white supremacy value."
The organization previously made the news when a health official dressed up as a clown while presenting COVID-19 deaths in 2020.
Quoting white antiracist educator Tema Okun, Regional Health Equity Coalition Program Manager Danielle Droppers informed the Oregonian health community that a scheduled meeting between OHA officials and members of the public would not take place as it was initially scheduled.
"Thank you for your interest in attending the community conversation between Regional Health Equity Coalitions (RHECs) and Community Advisory Councils (CACs) to discuss the Community Investment Collaboratives (CICs)," wrote Droppers. "We recognize that urgency is a white supremacy value that can get in the way of more intentional and thoughtful work, and we want to attend to this dynamic. Therefore, we will reach out at a later date to reschedule."
Droppers' email was obtained by Reason magazine, which reached out to Droppers for comment, but did not receive an explanation.
Health officials who spoke to Reason said they were "taken by surprise" by the statement, with one who looked into the claim that urgency is a white supremacy value.
As detailed by Reason, the claim that punctuality is a form of white supremacy is an idea popularized by Tema Okun, whose views on so-called white supremacist traits have been widely embraced by proponents of critical race theory. Although not explicitly a part of CRT, Okun's work often accompanies CRT materials in diversity, equity and inclusivity training.
Identity Matters
This dissertation is shaped by my identities as a white, Jewish, heterosexual, upper middle-class woman. I currently teach in classrooms of predominantly young, white, Christian students from working class backgrounds, most assuming a collective heterosexuality. I am also informed by many years teaching in other contexts as an anti-racism trainer, educator, and activist, years when I had the opportunity to work with both colleagues and communities diverse in every way. While the analysis I offer in these pages might be "universal" in terms of its applicability to people from every walk of life, the teaching strategies I explore are grounded in my experience. While any one of these strategies may prove useful to any number of people (and in fact, that is my hope), what works for a white teacher, trainer, educator, facilitator, activist is going to be different than what works for a person of color, an LGBTQI person, or a person with any combination of margin identities.
In addition to urgency, other supposedly white supremacist qualities include perfectionism, defensiveness, preferring quantity over quality, binary thinking, worship of the written word, individualism, right to comfort and objectivity.
The OHA, which was responsible for coordinating Oregon's COVID-19 pandemic response, was widely lambasted on social media over the debacle.