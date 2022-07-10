A 4-year-old girl died Saturday after being bitten by a dog in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road, about an animal attack. Police said a dog bit the girl multiple times.The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police did not release her name.The dog is in the custody of Dallas Animal Services, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police did not say what the dog's breed was, or to whom it belonged.Police said the investigation is ongoing, no other information was made available.