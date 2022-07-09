© AP Photo/Amitha Thennakoon



Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka's capital and surrounding areas on Friday,because of the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods and disrupted people's livelihoods.Hours before the curfew announcement, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesting students wearing black clothes, holding black flags, shouting anti-government slogans and carrying banners saying "Enough — now go."The protesters and other critics have said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since the country's independence in 1948. They also blame Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became prime minister two months ago, for not delivering on promises to end the shortages.Civic and opposition activists have announced that thousands more protesters will gather in Colombo on Saturday. But the police announcement of the curfew said it took effect at 9 p.m. andThe curfew announcement drew criticism from government opponents andThe bar association statement asked police to immediately withdraw what the association called an "illegal order" imposing the curfew.Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa called the curfew"a fraud.""Get on to the streets tomorrow. Defy the dictatorship and join with the people to make democracy victorious. Yes we can," he said in a tweet.Because of the economic crisis,, dealing a severe blow to poor and vulnerable groups.The economic crisis has triggered a political upheaval, with widespread anti-government protests. Protesters have blocked main roads to demand fuel, and people in some areas have fought over limited stocks.In Colombo, protesters have occupied the entrance to the president's office for nearly three months to demand his resignation. They accuse him and his powerful family, which includes several siblings who until recently held Cabinet positions, of precipitating the crisis through corruption and misrule.One of Rajapaksa's brothers resigned as prime minister last month, and two other brothers and a nephew quit their Cabinet posts earlier.President Rajapaksa has admitted he did not take steps to head off the economic collapse early enough, but has refused to leave office. It is nearly impossible to oust presidents under the constitution unless they resign on their own.