fireball
Both in Mendoza and in the vicinity of Santiago de Chile, a huge flash could be seen in the sky, a "fireball" that was heading for the Andes Mountains around 5:30 in the morning.

Thanks to a video shared by a user, you can see the amazing phenomenon that appears above the lights of the city and the dark night and vanishes between the mountains. A similar event was also reported in New Zealand and Mexico.

According to what witnesses told, the fireball sounded like thunder once it entered the atmosphere, so several people from Maipú, San Martín, Godoy Cruz, Tunuyán, Lavalle and Luján de Cuyo, in Mendoza, woke up startled. at dawn.