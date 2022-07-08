© NHK screenshot



Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe was fighting for his life on Friday after being shot at a campaign event, the prime minister said, condemning the "absolutely unforgivable" attack.The shooting of the country's best-known politician comes despite Japan's strict gun laws and with campaigning under way ahead of upper house elections on Sunday."I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," the visibly emotional leader said."It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech with security present, but spectators were able to approach him fairly easily.Witnesses at the scene described shock as the political event turned into chaos."He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman told NHK."The first shot sounded like a toy bazooka. He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she added."After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage."Officials from the local chapter of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party said there had been no threats before the incident and that his speech had been announced publicly.The attack prompted international shock."This is a very, very sad moment," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a G20 meeting in Bali, saying the United States was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned".Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was "very shocked" at Abe's shooting, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply distressed" by the news.Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.Japan has seen "nothing like this for well over 50 to 60 years", Corey Wallace, an assistant professor at Kanagawa University who focuses on Japanese politics, told AFP.He said the last similar incident was likely the 1960 assassination of Inejiro Asanuma, the leader of the Japan Socialist Party, who was stabbed by a right-wing youth."But two days before an election, of a (man) who is so prominent... it's really profoundly sad and shocking."He noted, too, that Japanese politicians and voters are used to a personal and close-up style of campaigning."This could really change."