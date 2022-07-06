"First of all, it was not an explosion, but two very weak, improvised explosive devices detonated. The MKO use internal agents with promises. It was Friday and a day off. They came at 9 p.m., using the darkness, they did such a move and took a video."

A member of Iran's parliament has confirmed thatA video published on social media showed at least two explosions inside the Malik Ashtar base compound in the southeast of Tehranat 9:15 p.m. on July 1.Esmail Kosari, a member of parliament and former IRGC commander, confirmed on July 5 that the explosions occurred in the IRGC base. Kosari did not mention any casualties from the two explosions and played down the incident.Khabar Online website quoted him as saying:That would explain why there is footage of the incident. An MKO stooge knew where to stand outside to capture it on camera.The MKO has also increased its activities inside Iran in recent months and carried out cyberattacks on the country's infrastructure. In the latest incident, the MKO-affiliated group Rise to Overthrow on July 3 claimed that it hacked and disabled the website of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization.