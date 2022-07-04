Severe weather continues to rage in France.For several days now, the country has been suffering from unprecedented hail.On July 3, at about 4 pm local time, the elements hit the departments of the Loire, Ardèche and Haute-Loire.The sky became threatening and hail began to fall, sometimes reaching the size of a golf ball.All this was accompanied by strong gusts of wind.Local residents who left their homes were forced to take refuge in nearby places.The south of the Loire department, including Saint-Étienne, and the east of the Haute-Loire department were hit hard.Hail damaged the roofs of houses and windows of cars, ruined the crops of many winegrowers.The emergency services received more than 40 calls.Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or casualties.