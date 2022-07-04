© Sebastien Berger / AFP



President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has vowed to bring rioters to justice.A curfew has been imposed in a region of Uzbekistan as the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev responded to unrest, acknowledging that people have been killed in clashes with police this week.The demonstrations ostensibly began after the government unveiled a plan to revoke Karakalpakstan's autonomy as part of a package of constitutional amendments. Mirziyoyev, however, argued that the backlash was fueled by "misunderstood interpretations" of the proposed reform.Mirziyoyev has promised that the status of Karakalpakstan will remain unchanged, and that the final draft of the amendments will be put to a referendum.At the same time, the president warned of "harsh measures" against "those who try to disturb the peace, calm and public safety."