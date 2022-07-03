© unknown

As you well know, the last two weeks have been an absolute disaster at the Supreme Court. One after another, devastating opinions outlawing abortion, blocking gun control, undermining Miranda rights, upholding (Christian) prayer in schools, and gutting the EPA have been shoved down our throats by the Court's anti-democratic supermajority.That's because last week,The ACLU intends to appeal, which means arguments will be made sometime in the fall and a decision should be expected next year.It's beyond debate that this Supreme Court makes decisions based on raw power, not any serious consideration of the law. And the pro-Israel lobby is an integral part of right-wing forces that are joining together to take away our rights. The right to boycott, of course, isn't just about the BDS movement. This is about fossil fuels and LGBTQ rights and freedom of speech.And let's not forget: while a Republican court is making these heinous decisions,The first, of course, is to have the resources we need to report on it. We've poured energy into building out our Palestine bureau this year. But our work covering the U.S. is no less important.But the second reason is thatThat coverage has granted anti-speech proponents the moral and political upper hand, and normalized anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic, and reactionary assumptions about the BDS movement.We fiercely support BDS and the right to boycott. We said that before almost anyone had heard of BDS, and we'll keep on saying it.