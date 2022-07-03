Earth Changes
Over two dozen crew missing as storm Chaba hits Hong Kong
Reuters
Sat, 02 Jul 2022 17:54 UTC
Three crew members were rescued, and search and rescue operations were continuing for others about 300 km (200 miles) southwest of the city, the Hong Kong Government Flying Service said.
Some of the crew had abandoned the vessel and harsh weather conditions were hampering rescue efforts, they said.
Chaba skirted the global financial hub, bringing heavy rain and wind, restricting public transport and forcing many businesses to close.
The financial hub's weather forecaster lowered the storm warning to signal No 3 on Saturday afternoon as Chaba was set to make landfall near Zhanjiang in China's Guangdong province.
Authorities in Hong Kong raised the typhoon warning on Thursday just as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the city to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China.
The Palace Museum, which was set to open on Saturday as part of celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, remained closed.
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
