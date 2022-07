Status of Hezbollah around the world

A US-led gathering aimed at countering the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's illicit activities held a two-day meeting in Europe this week"Participants discussed Hezbollah's ongoing global terrorist plotting, weapons procurement and financial schemes," the US State Department said.Participants also outlinedarmed group may adapt to evade law enforcement and how financial and other tools could be used to disrupt its activities., nor the location of the meeting, but said that representatives from governments in Europe, South and Central America that had recently taken actions to combat Hezbollah's influence were in attendance.The number of participants in this year's meeting "demonstrates the growing recognition among our partners about the need to co-operate on our efforts to counter Hezbollah's global terrorist networks", the US government said.The US delegation included representatives from the departments of State, Justice and Treasury as well as the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.Washington designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation in 1997 and regularly sanctions members and financiers of the group.