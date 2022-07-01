A pack of stray dogs mauled to death a 40-year-old woman while she and a neighbour were returning home after collecting fodder at Deep Pur village under Hasanpur police station in UP's Amroha district on Wednesday evening. Suddenly, a pack of dogs attacked them. One of them, Rameshwari (who goes by her first name) managed to climb a tree but her friend, Rajwati, could not and fell prey to the dogs. "I kept shouting for help but there was no one around," said Rameshwari. By the time the villagers came to their rescue, her friend was dead.On Thursday morning, villagers staged a protest against local administration. They claimed four people, including two children, were killed by stray dog packs. The forest authorities had caught some dogs but later released them, they alleged. Forest ranger Sheeshpal Singh Bist rushed to the scene and assured the villagers that nets and some cages will be set up to trap the dogs.Harveer Dabas