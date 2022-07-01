At least 19 people lost their lives after heavy rain caused flash flooding in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar and Nuristan eastern Afghanistan.Flooding struck on 22 June 2022. According to reports from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 15 people lost their lives in Kunar and 4 people died in Nangarhar. A further 131 were injured across Kunar (90), Laghman (40) and Nangarhar (1).Flooding has damaged or destroyed over 350 homes in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar and impacted 1,288 people.Significant damage to infrastructure, including flood protection walls, irrigation systems and roads, was also reported. Over 300 people had to be rescued after flood damage isolated their communities in Kund and Dehgal areas of Chapadara district in Kunar province.Agriculture has also been negatively impacted, with crops and farmland damaged and over 11,400 livestock killed.Afghanistan Meteorological Department issued red level warnings for severe weather including heavy rain from 21 June 2022.Over 100 people lost their lives in the catastrophic floods that struck in Nuristan Province in late July 2021.A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeastern Region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. The earthquake has devastated Paktika and Khost provinces. The latest updated figure of causalities (26 June), a total of 1,036 people were killed, 2,949 were injured, and 4,500 homes were damaged (fully or partially) in Paktika and Khost provinces.