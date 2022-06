© Kinney County Sheriffs Office

A Texas sheriff personally drove four illegal immigrants he'd apprehended back to the US-Mexico border to deport them, insisting he's been left with no choice given the current border crisis.Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe told the Epoch Times the migrants were discovered after a suspected smuggling vehicle his deputies were pursuing crashed on Wednesday morning.Five illegal immigrants were found inside the vehicle, including a woman who had to be taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."They had declined any type of medical help," Coe said of the four uninjured migrants.Coe said he put them all into his sheriff's vehicle and drove an hour to Eagle Pass, where there's an official port of entry to Mexico. The sheriff dropped the four migrants off in the middle of the international bridge.Coe said he isn't sure if there will be legal ramifications for his actions, but argued that local law enforcement shouldn't have to tie up so many of its resources for the ongoing border crisis.The American Civil Liberties Union has accused the sheriff of acting illegally by trying to deport the migrants himself, noting that state and local governments don't have the lawful authority to do so.ACLU lawyers on Wednesday demanded information from the Kinney County Sheriff's Office on the recent ordeal and any prior similar incidents of attempted deportation of migrants.Deputies in Kinney County have already arrested 66 human smugglers this month alone.It comes as migrant encounters at the US border continue to soar to record highs, with a staggering 239,416 recorded last month, Customs and Border Protection data show.The latest figures bring the total migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022 to more than 1.5 million.