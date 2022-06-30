Flash floods hit Obuasi in Ashanti, Ghana on June 29th 2022.

Heavy rain caused flash floods, causing disruption throughout the area.

Sewers overflowed, as drains failed to handle the volume of water.

Houses were flooded, with possessions destroyed or washed away by the water.

Roads were blocked by water, making travel impossible and isolating areas.

As flood water subsided, streets were filled with debris and mud.