Peterson's daughter Mikhaila tweeted at Elon Musk, "Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment. @elonmusk."
In the tweet prompting Twitter's suspension, Peterson wrote, "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."
Twitter wrote that Peterson had violated its rules for "hateful conduct," apparently because he used Page's given name; Page now goes by Elliott. He also referred to Page as "her," thus implying Page is a woman.
Comment: How "hateful." The paramorality of the trans mass formation is ubiquitous, and absurd. She's a woman, and grownups don't play make believe.
Peterson has been unabashed in combatting what he sees as transgender activism damaging women's sports. He tweeted, "Transgender activism has made a mockery of women's sports" in response to an article about Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team.
After the NFL announced its first transgender cheerleader on the Carolina Panthers cheerleading squad, Peterson quipped that the athlete was "not beautiful either. Happy now Twitter trolls?" in reference to an earlier tweet where he stated "Sorry. Not Beautiful" about a Sports Illustrated a plus-sized model on the cover of its annual Swimsuit Issue.
Peterson was hit with what he described as an "endless flood" of backlash after the Sports Illustrated tweet. He wrote, "The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane."
"So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again," he said, taking a respite from Twitter. "If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go. And I plan to write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all very soon. Bye for now."
In 2019, Page went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to claim Vice President Mike Pence had fostered a culture in which hate crimes were increasing against gay people. "[Pence] has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana ..."
After it became clear the Smollett claim was a hoax, Page did not apologize to Pence, but doubled down, writing, "While the media and public debate the case and await more information, we must not lose sight of the very real, endemic violence that LGBTQ+ people, people of color and other underrepresented communities face every day."
Comment: In other words, she is deeply emotionally and cognitively troubled. Page doesn't need coddling. She needs help. But no one will provide it, because the lunatics are running the asylum.