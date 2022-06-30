Sunshine Village offering summer skiing for first time since 1991

Most Canadians have broken out the flip-flops by now, but skiers can still wear their ski boots at Banff Sunshine Village.

The resort has reopened for some summertime skiing because it still has plenty of snow.

It's the first time in more than 30 years that it has opened this late in the ski season, and only the second time in the resort's nearly 100 years of operation, with the hope to keep it operating through the Canada Day weekend.

Heather Yourex-West has more.