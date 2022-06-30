Puppet Masters
Bulgaria's PM expels 70 Russian diplomats following no confidence vote over his anti-Russia policies
korybko.substack.com
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 22:23 UTC
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov just expelled a whopping 70 Russian diplomats around a week after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament. He earlier claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy between corrupt and pro-Russian elements in his country, which he predicted will "soften" his country's stance towards the Ukrainian Conflict in the event that he can't assemble a new coalition government. While the primary catalyst for his coalition's collapse was officially disputes over the budget and neighboring Macedonia's EU membership process, the reality is that the populist forces made good on their promise to pull out of the government if the authorities decided to arm Kiev.
The author predicted this outcome in a brief two-minute video that he shared in Twitter in late April. It compiled all the evidence proving that some populist forces' threat to abandon the coalition in that scenario was credible, which is what ultimately transpired. Their primary concern was that playing a direct role in worsening the conflict by contributing to Kiev's killing of Russian forces there betrays their country's over-century-long fraternal relations with that Eurasian Great Power. It's also genuinely unpopular, hence why there haven't been any large-scale protests in response since Petkov's supporters are truly far and few between.
Nevertheless, he believes that concocting a Russiagate conspiracy theory alleging that Moscow was secretly behind the collapse of his government will somehow or another help him assemble another governing coalition, ergo his outlandish claims and subsequent expulsion of so many Russian diplomats in a desperate attempt to distort perceptions about what just happened. He's just being a big baby though since he was already warned about the consequences for his political future if he complied with the US' demands to directly join the Ukrainian Conflict. Petkov knew the fate that awaited him yet still went through with his decision regardless, which speaks to his willingness to sacrifice himself for the US.
There's a larger trend that's unfolding too and that's President Putin's prediction during mid-June's Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum that Europe will see a surge in populism as a result of its interconnected self-inflicted economic-political crises that will inevitably result in "elite change". It first played out in France just days later during that country's parliamentary elections and has now just happened in Bulgaria on the opposite side of Europe, which shows that nowhere on the continent is safe from these dynamics. That doesn't mean that a spree of populist uprisings is imminent, but just ruling parties everywhere might either lose their parliamentary majority or even the leadership of their state.
Comparing the French and Bulgarian developments, it can be seen that when a ruling party like France's only loses their parliamentary majority, they don't automatically concoct a Russiagate conspiracy theory like Bulgaria's did when it lost leadership of their state. This goes to show that different degrees of populist-driven political changes result in different reactions. Moderate change leads to a moderate response while dramatic change leads to a dramatic one. Each EU country's socio-political situation is also different though so some politically bruised leaders might not regard it as worthwhile to concoct such a conspiracy theory even if they lose power while others might think that it's worth the gamble.
In any case, being a big baby by expelling so many diplomats after populists punished him for his anti-Russian policies that crushed their country's economy is nothing but a political provocation by Petkov designed to feed into the US-led West's Mainstream Media (MSM) narrative that attempts to blame the Kremlin for everything bad that happens nowadays. He should have just taken responsibility after having already been warned about the political consequences of arming Kiev, but the very fact that he went through with it regardless and now wants to play dumb by blaming Russia shows that he was never fit to lead in the first place and was always nothing but a pro-American puppet ruling over this Balkan colony.