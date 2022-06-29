Flooding in Villach-Land District, Carinthia, Austria, June 2022.
© Government of Carinthia
At least one person has died and another is missing after record rainfall in southern Austria caused mudslides and flooding.

Storms and heavy rain hit overnight, 28 to 29 June 2022, affecting areas of the state of Carinthia (Kärnten) in the south of the country. Particularly badly affected were areas in the districts of Feldkirchen and Villach-Land.

Arriach in Villach-Land record 135 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest 24 hour total on record. The city of Villach recorded 118 mm of rain which is the highest 24 hour total for a summer month. Strong winds with record gusts of 128.5 km/h also caused severe damage.



Rivers and streams broke their banks causing floods and mudslides in the municipalities of Laastadt, Treffen am Ossiacher See and Arriach. Authorities requested residents to stay in their homes. Floods and debris flows cut all road access to Arriach. Police have carried out rescues using helicopters. Damage to power infrastructure left thousands of households without electricity.

Police reported one person died in a mudslide in Treffen am Ossiacher See. Another person is thought to be missing after a vehicle was swept away by flood waters.