The Kremlin says Russia will halt its months-long military offensive in neighboring Ukraine as soon as Ukrainian forces surrender.Asked whether the Russian side had any approximate timeframe for the end of the offensive in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman responded in the negative.Peskov made the comment while reacting to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's remark that he would like to end the hostilities before the end of the year. Zelensky urged world powers on Monday to do their utmost to help end Russia's offensive before the cold season, also saying thatIn a statement on Monday, the Group of Seven (G7) countries expressed full support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, pledging to further tighten sanctions on Moscow.Addressing G7 leaders at their summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, the Ukrainian president called for arms supplies and air defenses to gain the upper hand in the conflict.Since the start of Russia's military strikes on February 24, the US and its Western allies have been imposing sanctions against Moscow. More than four months after the Kremlin launched its offensive against Ukraine, Russian troops have taken control of nearly the entire Donbass region, focusing their military attention on northeastern Ukraine.In a separate development on Tuesday, G7 leaders in a statement denounced Russia's offensive as "illegal and unjustifiable" in their draft final statement.The G7 leaders alsoramping up pressure on Moscow over the soaring global inflation and energy shortages fueled by the country's offensive in Ukraine.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said an oil price cap would ratchet up the existing Western pressure on Russia, stressing that the sanctions would stay until Moscow accepted failure in Ukraine.Scholz told a closing news conference at the three-day G7 summit, adding that the aim of the ban was to tie financial services, insurance, and the shipping of oil cargoes to a price ceiling.The International Energy Agency announced in its June monthly report thatThe Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian gas giant Gazprom could seek to change the terms of its delivery contracts if Western governments implemented a price cap on Russian gas.