At least 16 people died in separate incidents of lightning in eastern UP districts on Tuesday.A portion of a temple near Ganga Dwar of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi was also damaged in lightning strike.According to officials, three persons lost their lives due to lightning in Bairia, Dokati and Sikandarpur areas of Ballia district. In Mirzapur's Lalganj, two persons, including a teenager, died after being struck by lighting.In Mirzamurad locality of Varanasi, two teenagers died due to lightning on Tuesday evening. A shepherd lost his life in Bhadohi while two persons in Maharajganj, and one each in Siddharthnagar and Basti died due to lightning strike. Two persons also died in Badagaon area of Fatehpur while two others lost their lives in Sultanpur.A government spokesperson said that all efforts were being made to provide relief to the families of the victims.