Six people have lost their lives due to lightning across the country.Police said those deceased were from Kailali, Kanchanpur, Rupandehi and Nawalparasi (West).Puna Ram Chaudhari, 48 of Krishnapur Municipality-5, Kanchanpur was killed on Tuesday morning due to lightning in the course of planting paddy.Similarly, Suga Pankhi Devi Chaudhary, 56, a resident of Kailari Rural Municipality-1, Kailali, was struck by lighting and killed. She was injured during the paddy plantation nearby her house and breathed her last on the way to the Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi.Dependra Shrestha, 40, and Sharada Thapa, 26, of Punarbas Municipality, Kanchanpur, also shared the same fate while working on the field.Similarly, Ram Nath Barai, 45, a resident of Siyari Rural Municipality- 2, Rupandehi, died from lightning while working on his paddy field.Likewise, Marchhi Chaudhari, 60, of Sunuwal Municipality- 9, Nawalparasi (West) was struck by a bolt of lighting. She was injured during the paddy plantation at her daugher's field in Ramgram Municipality-10. She breathed her last at the district hospital Parasi during treatment.