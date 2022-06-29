© Daniel William McKnight



More than 100 NYPD detectives have retired in June — and another 75 plan to put their papers in next month — as many become frustrated by revolving door justice and rules that hamstring them in the Big Apple, officials and detectives told The Post."That's going to have a major impact on investigating crimes," Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said. "The detective squads are down now as we speak and are investigating more cases.There were 794 detective retirements during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 — and that number dropped down to 395 in 2021. Sources said that 100 retirements in just one month is a large number for the NYPD.At his NYPD walkout ceremony at the 105 Precinct station house Tuesday, Queens Detective Jason Caputo, 51, said he "had enough."Caputo said he also worried about making arrests and running into problems with city laws, such as the one prohibiting officers from putting pressure on a person's diaphragm."Things you do on the street can affect your whole life," he said. "I'll always be a cop in my heart."A Bronx detective with 21 years on the job said he would have his own walkout soon."I put my papers in and I'm scheduled to leave next month," the detective, who asked to remain anonymous, said.The city has seen a drop in murders and shootings so far this year over last, by about 12%, but other major crimes - like grand larceny, robberies and burglaries - have experienced steep increases, putting more pressure on investigators, NYPD data show.She said she works with juveniles and that it's particularly frustrating when judges let criminals out.DiGiacomo, the Detectives Endowment Association president, said cops feel demoralized because of a lack of support from politicians."It's simple," he said. "Detectives are retiring in historic numbers because they have no support from politicians who care more about criminals than cops and the New Yorkers they protect."