This cunning CIA strategy has fostered confusion, dissension, and divisions among these sections of the population.

Recent US Government and Media Thought Control Measures

to counter active measures by the Russian Federation to exert covert influence over peoples and governments (with the role of the Russian Federation hidden or not acknowledged publicly) through front groups, covert broadcasting, media manipulation, disinformation or forgeries, funding agents of influence, incitement, offensive counterintelligence, assassinations, or terrorist acts. The committee shall expose falsehoods, agents of influence, corruption, human rights abuses, terrorism, and assassinations carried out by the security services or political elites of the Russian Federation or their proxies.

Every category listed [above], except assassinations and terror, is actually a code word for political speech that can, and will, be used to target those engaged in 'undermining faith in American democracy' — such as Black Agenda Report and other left publications defamed as 'fake news' outlets by the Washington Post [article on PropOrNot].

However, exposures of the Clinton-neocon-national security state Russiagate fake news were themselves written off as disinformation concocted by pro-Russian operators.

We must confront Russian propaganda - even when it comes from those we respect - The grim truth is that for years, a small part of the 'anti-imperialist' left has been recycling Vladimir Putin's falsehoods.

compatible leftism.

The financial clout of the "non-profit" foundations, tax-exempt bodies formed by rich people to dispense their wealth according to political taste... Much of the "progressive sector" in America owes its financial survival - salaries, office accommodation etc — to the annual disbursements of these foundations which cease abruptly at the first manifestation of radical heterodoxy. In the other words, most of the progressive sector is an extrusion of the dominant corporate world, just as are the academies, similarly dependent on corporate endowments."

"Thus, claims of a huge [foreign] state propaganda campaign were themselves state propaganda."

What Corporate Social Media instruments are targeting which anti-war outlets?

The CIA, FBI, New York Police Department, Vatican, and fossil fuel colossus BP, to name just a few, have all been caught directly editing Wikipedia articles.

Who have been censored by this corporate media and social media integration with the national security state?

Stansfield Smith, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, is a long time Latin America solidarity activist, and presently puts out the AFGJ Venezuela Weekly. He is also the Senior Research Fellow at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs. Read other articles by Stansfield.