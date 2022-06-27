Several days of heavy rain has caused widespread flooding in Southern China on June 26th 2022.Among the worst affected areas is Guangdong, with parts of Yingde several feet under water.Other provinces affected include Hunan and Jiangxi.Rivers have overflowed, flooding low lying areas.Buildings have been destroyed, as walls collapsed under the force of water.Roads have been blocked by flood water, isolating areas.As flood waters subside, streets have been filled with mud and debris, causing further disruption.