About the Author:

John Collis is a recently retired nurse practitioner.

What is the evidence that SARS-CoV-2 originated earlier than December 2019 in Wuhan, and what are the implications of that for our understanding of the pandemic?The purpose of this article is to provoke discussion about theThe following table summarises at a glance the information presented in this article. (N.B.: 'Reliability' in the right-hand column is an assessment of how likely the evidence is, in this author's view, to show the presence of SARS-CoV-2.)The 'official' timeline for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is that physicians in a hospital in Wuhan, China, reportedThe coronavirus was designated SARS-CoV-2 and the associated disease COVID-19. After the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic on March 11th 2020, testing for the virus bywas ratcheted up around the world, with countries closing their borders and restricting the activities of their citizens.Early on, anecdotal accounts started to surface suggesting the virus was actually in circulation some weeks or months earlier than the official timeline. The present article pulls together a number of these anecdotal accounts along with more scientific observations in the form of antigen and antibody testing that appear to corroborate the anecdotal accounts.Anecdotal evidence is treated as low grade evidence at level five or six in the evidence pyramid after Sackett (see below); however, that does not mean it is worthless or should be lightly dismissed without investigation to see if it is corroborated by scientific observation.In the United Kingdom, I am aware of many people who have reported presenting to an urgent care centre withSome patients reported that the cough had lasted several weeks, up to six in one case. The fever was typically around 37.8-38.0°C. One patient reported a change in taste for seven days after having a cough for the previous five weeks, which resolved itself at the end of the first week in November. General practitioners known to the author working in the same urgent care centre reportedin their own practices. Other people from around the country reported similar symptoms around the same time on different websites.Further evidence from this period comes in the form of hospital admissions for respiratory conditions obtained through freedom of information requests. The data come from the coding added to a patient's notes after discharge using the International Classification of Disease (ICD; issue 10 was the latest edition at the time).A graphical representation of the data from one trust, Frimley Health NHS Trust in Surrey, is shown below. The orange line represents all the patients admitted and diagnosed with any respiratory condition, the blue line is patients diagnosed with pneumonia, and the yellow line line is the number of patients with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test used as a proxy for COVID-19. When the medics in Wuhan first reported the outbreak they stated that there was pneumonia caused by an as yet unknown pathogen. The Frimley Health graph shows a steady increase in pneumonia diagnoses over the last quarter of 2019, before falling off in early 2020.If all or most of the SARS-CoV-2 patients had COVID-19, a respiratory disease, then the orange and blue lines should track the yellow line and should not fall substantially below it. This suggests that(this assumes those assigning the codes did not routinely omit other ICD classifications such as pneumonia in COVID-19 cases).This next graph, also from Frimley Health, shows the number of patients coded with respiratory illness as before (yellow), the number of patients with a diagnosis of pneumonia (orange), and the number of patients with a diagnosis of influenza (blue). As may be clearly seen,, with cases trending well below the pneumonia and respiratory disease lines. Whether this is significant is unknown - it may again be a classification issue, and without data from earlier years against which to compare it it's hard to know whether the discrepancy between the disease categories is standard or anomalous. Deslandes and colleagues in 2020 reported on a patient hospitalised in December 2019 in a north Paris Intensive Therapy Unit who was coughing up blood with no diagnosis of cause. The researchers reviewed retrospectively the records of other patients admitted with influenza-like illnesses to ITU between December 2nd 2019 and January 16th 2020. Since every respiratory sample collected in the hospital is frozen and stored for four years,on samples which originated from(temperature above 38.5°C, cough, sore throat, runny nose or muscle pain)Initially, 124 samples were available; of these, 44 were excluded as they had tested positive for other viruses. Of the remaining 80 samples, 66 were excluded for atypical COVID-19 medical records (though why the researchers didn't test all of them just in case is not really clear).Finally, nine samples from December 2019 and five from January 2020 were tested, 14 in all. Of these,taken from blood donors in the Republic of Ireland between February and September 2020, screening them for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using multiple testing devices.Significantly higher antibody presence was identified in Dublin and in donors under 40 years of age. Aplone and colleagues in 2020 reported that between September 2019 and March 2020 in Italy, 959 patients were enrolled on a prospective lung screening trial that involved the taking of blood samples, with the monthly enrollment as shown below.The first cases of COVID-19 in Italy were identified in January 2020. However, the rapid spread and the number of seriously ill patients suggested to the researchers thatSamples from the 959 participants were tested for the presence ofIgG and IgM. Of the 959 samples,The data pertinent to this discussion are presented below.When the weekly data are examined, the researchers show that there areone in the second and third weeks of October (18% IgM positive) with the second occurring in the second week in February (30% IgM positive). Between these two dates the number of patients with IgG or IgM antibodies drops significantly.A similar pattern is seen if the Lombardy region is examined in isolation, as shown below. Lombardy is significant as this is the region most affected by the pandemic, according to the Italian Government.reappearing to a lesser extent on further exposure to a pathogen. If IgM antibodies are present in a patient's serum then he or she has had a recent infection. IgG antibodies appear after the maturation of the antibody response when B cells switch from creating IgM; thus the presence of IgG demonstrates a later stage in the immune response. Unlike IgM, theConcern about the possibility of false positive results needs to be addressed. These tests were undertaken usingwhich according to Manenti and colleagues is the most reliable in terms of the obtained results. However, while the study does not discuss its limitations, other studies have mentioned possible cross-reactivity of antibodies as a limitation. It would also have been reassuring to have seen results for earlier samples, both to see when the antibodies first appeared and as a control.(asymptomatic at the time of their blood sample, though not necessarily at the time of infection)The first official cases identified in Italy were two Chinese tourists on January 19th 2020. La Rosa and colleagues in 2021 reported on the testing of waste water samples from five different sites in northern Italy between October 2019 and February 2020, using 24 samples obtained from the same sites between September 2018 and June 2019 as blank controls.and January 29th 2020 in Bologna. The absence of positive samples prior to December is curious given the antibody results above. Chavarria-Miró and colleagues in 2020 reported on the testing of waste water in Spain for the presence of SARS-CoV-2. Initially this was for the period April to May 2020, when the virus was known to be active in the country, in an attempt to understand the progression of the virus in Barcelona. These samples were 24-hour aggregations of samples taken from each of two sites that were analysed weekly. Similar assays were undertaken on frozen samples for the first quarter of 2018, the first and last quarters of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.The first case of COVID-19 reported in Spain was February 25th 2020. However, analysis of the samples from the first quarter of 2020 showed theOf the multiple samples covering 2018 to 2019,This could be an anomaly due to cross contamination or it could be genuine.The first cases were reported inand Illinois, spreading to all 50 states and peaking in September 2019. The rates of EVALI reported for the months June to August 2019 in Illinois were twice those for the same months in 2018 (see papers by Layden and Segreto ). one of exclusion (i.e., by process of elimination). Pitlick and colleagues in 2021 reported on a 34 year-old male who presented with shortness of breath, cough, headaches and other symptoms. A chest X-ray showed abnormalities and he was presumed to have a pneumonia. He was treated with antibiotics but did not improve; in fact, he worsened, requiring supplemental oxygen, and a chest CT scan showed a ground glass appearance. He was treated with further antibiotics without any improvement. He was then treated for EVALI with steroids and he improved, being discharge five days after admission. However, multiple tests for SARS-CoV-2 came back negative.COVID-19 is a viral infection and hence treatment with antibiotics would be superfluous, whereas steroid treatment would be beneficial. news report from July 2019 indicates there wasthe symptoms of which were cough and fever with pneumonia developing. Basavaraju and colleagues in 2020 reported onwhen the first reported infection in the USA was reported on January 19th 2020.in samples from mid-December 2019. Antibodies develop after seven to 10 days and may last up to 90 days, thusThe authors caution that the samples included in the report may not be a true representation of all blood donors and hence their observations should not be taken as a generalisation across all donors in the same time period. Thus, it would be inappropriate to infer the number of infections at a state or national level.The first official case in Brazil was identified on February 25th 2020. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, Fongaro and colleagues in 2021 tested six samples of raw sewage from Santa Catarina, Brazil. The samples were taken on October 30th 2019, November 6th 2019, November 27th 2019, December 11th 2019, February 20th 2020 and March 4th 2020. Susing commercially available RT-qPCR equipment. Negative control tests were performed to ensure sensitivity and specificity. Finally, tests were undertaken in an independent laboratory in a blinded environment using different analysis machinery.indicating that the samples from October 30th and November 6thwhilst theThis strongly implies thatIn October 2019, 9,000 athletes representing the military from 100 countries attended the Military Games in Wuhan with one non-participant being admitted to hospital with pneumonia in December 2019. A sample taken from this patient on December 27th tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Participants from Germany, Italy and Luxembourg although the Swedish contingent stated that they tested negative despite being unwell (though which kind of test they are referring to and when they were done is not clear from the press report). Pekar and colleagues suggest there were cases of COVID-19although most of the first cluster was associated with a seafood wholesale market in December 2019. Using genome data collected from early cases of COVID-19 and analysed with molecular clock techniques,(with uncertainty estimates pushing this back possibly to mid-October).which became apparent in the U.K. and some other countries in March and April 2020, when there were significant numbers of admissions to hospitals, usually of older people. Bearing in mind the median age of death with COVID-19 in spring 2020 was 83, one possible explanation for the lack of excess deaths is that the people infected in the last quarter of 2019 were younger and hence less likely to experience severe symptoms or to die. How a circulating infectious respiratory virus would not have reached the older population during the winter is unclear, however.Although not conclusive proof that SARS-CoV-2 was circulating several months before it was officially recognised, the evidence presented here does give food for thought.The apparent artificial origin in 'gain-of-function' research needs to be accounted for, of course.Or could the military games have enhanced its spread from Wuhan across the world?What does need to be explained isIt may be significant or it may not be that Frimley Health NHS trust above includes the garrison town of Aldershot in its catchment area.- noting the financial benefits from, for example, the manufacture of masks, PPE etc. The country's crippling Zero Covid strategy in recent months would suggest this is an unlikely explanation, however. The standard explanation is that it was something unintended, of course, whether a lab leak or a natural event.In any case, what does need to be answered is how to prevent the same situation arising in the future, where the actions of one country in imposing draconian public health measures can paralyse most of the world with fear.for becoming an early cheerleader of the Wuhan lockdowns.What needs to be emphasised is that the information presented here does not mean that the wave of infections reported in March 2020 was non-existent. Many people were clearly experiencing symptoms and reporting them, and they were later found to have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Neither should it be presumed that many of the excess deaths reported for March and April 2020 were not due to COVID-19, although data suggest there were a significant number of excess deaths from that time that were not Covid related and are more likely lockdown and policy related.