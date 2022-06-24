Society's Child
Pennsylvania drag queen charged with 25 counts of child pornography
Post Millenial
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 15:17 UTC
Brice Patric Ryschon Williams, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania has been charged with 25 counts of felony class 2 child pornography and 18 counts of criminal use of a communications facility. Williams is being held on a $100,000 bail at Franklin County Corrections.
In May 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a tip to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Child Predator Section after finding child pornography on a Dropbox. The investigation resulted in authorities finding 49 files of children under the age of 18 performing sexual acts.
A subpoena was issued to confiscate the Comcast ISP address associated with the Dropbox which was listed belonging to an Anastasia Diamond, or Ana D, the outlet reports.
In July 2020, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted another 10 files of child pornography uploaded by the same user to the AG's office. The investigation revealed that 9 of the 10 files submitted included child pornography.
On September 17, 2020, authorities seized the Dropbox through a search warrant, and shortly after they had it in their possession, another file of child pornography was uploaded to the service.
children engaging in sexual acts was uploaded to the service.
FBI Special Agent Nye discovered that the name "Ana D" was a nickname for Anastasia Diamond, Brice Williams' drag queen stage name. Williams was arrested on June 22, 2022.
While in police custody, Williams admitted to searching, possessing, and sharing child pornography since 2014.
Brice Williams, an HIV case manager, is a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and has worked with LGBTQ youth. Last year, he was a featured speaker at GLO Harrisburg, a center that offers a "safe space" for LGBTQ+ youth of color, according to PennLive.
On his now deactivated Instagram account "bricie95", Williams lists himself as an "HIV Community Educator" and "Licensed Masters Level Social Worker." He uses both he/him and she/her pronouns.
Williams will appear in court on July 5, 2022.
